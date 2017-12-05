El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico se presentó en Foxwoods de Connecticut

Por Robert Velasco

El Gran Combo known worldwide as El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico performed on Sunday, November 26th at the Foxwoods Grand Theater in Connecticut.

Starting in 1962 the Gran Combo has 54 years of performing Salsa hits, songs like Brujeria, La Muerte and No Hay Cama Pa Tanta Gente among others are well known through the US and Europe.

In 2012 their El Gran Combo 50th Anniversary record was nominated for a Grammy. 2017 marks the Celebration of their 55th year, for more information visit http://www.grancombodepuertorico.com/