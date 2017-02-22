La Voz Hispana

We were able to stop by and photograph the talented and beautiful Taylor Dayne when she performed at Foxwoods resort and casino. Taylor Dayne is one of the most popular vocalists of the modern age. She has enjoyed Top 10 hits in three consecutive decades, selling a combined 75 million singles and albums along the way. Originally signed by music mogul Clive Davis in the 1980s, Dayne has become a true crossover artist; someone whose popularity spans multiple generations and many different music formats. Recently, Cheetos has used one of her hit songs as a commercial and now a younger audience has been introduced to her style and sound. Taylor Dayne still has hits, never lost her sound, style and charm. For more information on her and tour dates visit http://www.taylordayne.com Thanks, Robert.

Photo gallery of Roberto Velasco: “Taylor Dayne performed at Foxwoods”