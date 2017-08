Carlos Santana, Mexico’s favorite son performed at the Mohegan Sun Arena on August 19, 2017. We were able to cover the Connecticut performance of this legend. Carlos, who turned 70 years old this past July 20th, shows no signs of slowing down. He has a new studio album entitled – The Power of Peace.

This new music is in collaboration with Cindy Blackman Santana and the Isley Brothers. www.santana.com