“Los Lobos” estuvieron en The Tarrytown Music Hall

By Robert Velasco

NEW YORK.- The Tarrytown Music Hall hosted a concert this past Wednesday featuring Steve Earle and the Dukes, and Los Lobos. Steve Earle is an icon in the music business and brought his amazing style of country to the East Coast. An accomplished singer, and song writer, his performance with the Dukes was inspiring.

The headliners of the night were, Los Lobos, the good ol’boys from East LA.

The band was formed in 1973 and the members are still – Louie Perez, Steve Berlin, Cesar Rosas, Conrad Lozano, David Hidalgo and Enrique “Bugs” Gonzalez. Los Lobos have done it all and played with everyone, they are a pinnacle when it comes to being a successful group.

For more information go to – www.loslobos.org