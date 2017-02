La Voz Hispana

Friday, 20 de Enero, 2017

Ms. Laura Rubio East Haven, Connecticut

Dear Laura: Congratulations!

We are proud to select you for recognition as a Delegate representing de State of Connecticut at the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders to be held June 29, and July 1, 2017, in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders is a highly selective national program honoring academically superior high school students dedicated to careers in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM).

You are being recognized because of your outstanding grades, your leadership potential and your desire to contribute to the field of science or technology.

In the service of humanity,

John C. Mather, Ph. D.

National Academy Science Director

Winner, 2006 Nobel Prize in Physics”