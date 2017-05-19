Universidades y Colegios en el Estado de Connecticut, por María Blanco

María Blanco
May 19, 2017
Take a Chance
0 Comments
Views : 31
0
Universidades y Colegios en el Estado de Connecticut, por María Blanco

UNIVERSIDADES ESTATALES

  • Eastern Connecticut State University – Willimantic $ 35,920 Por año aproximadamente.
  • Central Connecticut State University – New Britain $ 22,500 Por año aproximadamente.
  • Southern Connecticut State University – New Haven $ 21,870 Por año aproximadamente.
  • Western Connecticut State University – Danbury $ 12,500 Por año aproximadamente.
  • University of Connecticut – Storr $ 35,000 Por año aproximadamente.

UNIVERSIDADES Y COLLEGES PRIVADOS

  • Albertus Magnus College – New Haven $ 29,650 Por año aproximadamente
  • Connecticut College – New London $ 64,965 Por año aproximadamente
  • Fairfield University – Fairfield $ 61,275 Por año aproximadamente
  • Goodwin College – East Hartford $ 20,950 Por año aproximadamente
  • Hartford Seminary – Hartford $24,367 Por año aproximadamente
  • Holy Apostles College and Seminary – Cromwell $ 15,600 Por año aproximadamente’
  • Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts – Old Lyme $ 28,824 Por año aproximadamente
  • Mitchell College – New London $ 47,900 Por año aproximadamente
  • University of New Haven – West Haven $ 54,790 Por año aproximadamente
  • Quinnipiac University – Hamden $ 59,290 Por año aproximadamente
  • Sacred Heart University – Fairfield $ 55,080 Por ano aproximadamente
  • Trinity College – Hartford $ 69,500 Por año aproximadamente
  • University of Bridgeport – Bridgeport $ 52.393 Por año aproximadamente
  • University of Hartford – West Hartford $50,460 Por año aproximadament
  • Yale University – New Haven $66,445 Por año aproximadamente

Para cualquier consulta no duden en contactarnos

Maria Blanco: 203-2736946

 

Share :
Next article
Previous article
María Blanco

María Blanco

Related Posts

Leave a reply

Categories

Archives

Flickr