Universidades y Colegios en el Estado de Connecticut, por María Blanco
UNIVERSIDADES ESTATALES
- Eastern Connecticut State University – Willimantic $ 35,920 Por año aproximadamente.
- Central Connecticut State University – New Britain $ 22,500 Por año aproximadamente.
- Southern Connecticut State University – New Haven $ 21,870 Por año aproximadamente.
- Western Connecticut State University – Danbury $ 12,500 Por año aproximadamente.
- University of Connecticut – Storr $ 35,000 Por año aproximadamente.
UNIVERSIDADES Y COLLEGES PRIVADOS
- Albertus Magnus College – New Haven $ 29,650 Por año aproximadamente
- Connecticut College – New London $ 64,965 Por año aproximadamente
- Fairfield University – Fairfield $ 61,275 Por año aproximadamente
- Goodwin College – East Hartford $ 20,950 Por año aproximadamente
- Hartford Seminary – Hartford $24,367 Por año aproximadamente
- Holy Apostles College and Seminary – Cromwell $ 15,600 Por año aproximadamente’
- Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts – Old Lyme $ 28,824 Por año aproximadamente
- Mitchell College – New London $ 47,900 Por año aproximadamente
- University of New Haven – West Haven $ 54,790 Por año aproximadamente
- Quinnipiac University – Hamden $ 59,290 Por año aproximadamente
- Sacred Heart University – Fairfield $ 55,080 Por ano aproximadamente
- Trinity College – Hartford $ 69,500 Por año aproximadamente
- University of Bridgeport – Bridgeport $ 52.393 Por año aproximadamente
- University of Hartford – West Hartford $50,460 Por año aproximadament
- Yale University – New Haven $66,445 Por año aproximadamente
